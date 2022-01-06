As a real estate agent, your career path and business growth require more than just dedication and the will to succeed. Your business needs focus, goal setting and a yearly business plan that’s fueled by resources, tools, inspiration, education and support. If the new year has you reevaluating your business and setting your sights on new achievements, consider partnering with a brokerage that can help magnify your expertise and business skills.

Expertise Pays

Professional development directly impacts your ability to earn. Top agents understand the importance of investing in continuing education and training, and the same should ring true for your brokerage. Staying on top of industry trends, insights and new opportunities is an absolute must, and having easy access to the right resources and information to help you seize these opportunities is critical. A brokerage that’s committed to providing top-notch masterminding and training will help you go further, keeping you knowledgeable with a variety of tools like webinars and podcasts. If you’re searching for new ways to grow your business, leveraging these resources can help you gain knowledge and earning potential. A brokerage that prioritizes your growth makes it easier to connect with the right training to meet your goals.

Flexibility Is Powerful

Take your financial goals into consideration this year. The traditional split model isn’t for everyone, and having the flexibility to choose a commission structure that will help you achieve your highest earning potential is powerful. Whether you’re searching for a 100%-commission plan, or a revenue-share program designed to help you plan for your future, having the opportunity to choose a path that works best with your financial goals is a game changer.

Support Should Go Above and Beyond

Flexibility and education aren’t all your brokerage should be providing. Service and support that goes above and beyond guarantees that you’ll be able to meet your goals, maximizing your potential. Support can come in many forms, but having a dedicated team you can lean on will help your business run smoothly. Everyone inevitably needs help, whether it’s a simple technology question or a compliance-related matter that requires a broker’s expertise. Being able to connect with the right support at your brokerage easily—and get the answers you need quickly—is vital.

