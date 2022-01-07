Real estate technology company and national brokerage firm @properties has hired Tim Ossmo as CEO of Suburban Jungle Group. In his role, he will provide leadership for all aspects of Suburban Jungle Group with an emphasis on strategic growth, as the company looks to raise its profile in its current markets and scale into new markets. Ossmo’s hire follows the acquisition of Suburban Jungle by @properties in June 2021.

Ossmo most recently served as vice president of Media Operations at iProspect, one of the world’s leading digital marketing agencies. During his 16 years with the company, Ossmo led a 40-person team that drove business results for blue-chip brands, including Discover, Charter Communications and Cox Communications through paid media, creative and site experience. As head of iProspect’s Chicago office, he streamlined partner and client onboarding processes, brought new training opportunities to the agency and drove thought leadership for the agency, which manages more than $1.2 billion in media.

Suburban Jungle offers pre-search consultation services to help homebuyers identify the best neighborhoods for their specific needs. The company’s strategists use in-depth client interviews, technology, and extensive local experience to recommend towns or neighborhoods for their clients. After referring a buyer to an expert real estate agent in that area, the strategist continues to work alongside both parties until the buyer finds a home. The firm’s Jungler app adds another layer of efficiency, allowing the buyer, agent and strategist to share resources, schedule appointments and give feedback.

Ossmo will be tasked with expanding Suburban Jungle through digital strategies designed to generate leads and make more homebuyers aware of its offerings. “Tim’s leadership, creative vision and success in building brands through digital marketing made him the right choice as we look to strengthen Suburban Jungle’s brand awareness and market share in existing markets, and expand services beyond its current footprint,” said Mike Golden, co-founder and co-CEO of Suburban Jungle parent company @properties, in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to join Suburban Jungle, which has the potential to be one of the top resources for homebuyers moving to a new neighborhood, as well as the best generator of high-quality leads for real estate agents,” said Ossmo.

