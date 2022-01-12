Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in the coastal Southeastern region with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Coastal Real Estate. This marks the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand’s continued growth with its 11th location in the state of South Carolina.

Jim Parker and John Jobson are the broker/owners of the new firm.

“The relationship-driven approach and laser-like focus on quality service and industry ratings align perfectly with our culture,” said Parker. “Building memorable experiences that help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate an invaluable journey worth celebrating.”

“Jim and John have a long history of making an impact on the lives of the people and families they work with, and their local philanthropic work is unmatched,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our global network. This is wonderful news for us but more importantly, it’s even better news for the clients and customers they serve in eastern South Carolina.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Coastal Real Estate’s agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides a Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Jim and his extraordinary team of agents to our global network. We look forward to supporting them in their mission of continued growth and expansion.”