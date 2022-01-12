Terri Church, broker/owner of Lawrie Lawrence Real Estate, announced her affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate, forming CENTURY 21 Lawrie Lawrence.

“The mission of the CENTURY 21® brand, to deliver extraordinary experiences, ladders up to our own commitment to quality service and ensures that the people and families we partner with receive memorable moments along every step of the relationship,” said Church. “To be affiliated with the most recognized name in real estate and a global powerhouse that for 50 years has been on the forefront of innovative solutions for both consumer experiences and real estate business growth is a win-win for our agents and the clients they serve.”

“To affiliate the relentless Lawrie Lawrence team is terrific news for our brand but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities throughout the Charlotte area,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their energy and enthusiasm for giving 121% is unparalleled. My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them make an even greater impact on the communities where they live and work.”



For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.