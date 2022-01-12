JPAR® – Real Estate has announced its “Top 5” agents for 2021 in year-over-year growth in sales volume and transactions growth.

“The growth in year-over-year production speaks to quality of professionals in our organization,” said Mark Johnson, president, JPAR® – Real Estate. “We have quickly become the number one independent brokerage in Texas by affiliating with highly productive and influential industry leaders and their success is proof positive of our value proposition to them and their customers.”

The Top 5 agents in year-over-year sales volume growth are:

Cassie Messer Samons

Nita Advani

Connie Segovia Cantu

Belinda Carrigan Duff

Sasha S. Jam

“The JPAR brand and culture has empowered me to grow my business to new heights,” said Cassie Messer Samons, a real estate sales associate in Dallas, Texas. “I love the culture and the people.”

The Top 5 in year-over-year sales transactions growth are:

Patty Kennedy Smith

Scott Kennedy

Bralyn Ladson

Rhonda Lawyer

Shannon Smith-Meuse

According to Sasha Jam, a real estate sales associate in San Antonio, Texas, “The value that I’m able to offer my customers through the JPAR Real Estate platform is truly unrivaled in our industry. The best part is that my earning potential is unlimited.”

