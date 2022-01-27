The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is making available $4 million through HUD’s new Radon Testing and Mitigation Demonstration Program Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for public housing agencies (PHAs), the organization has announced.

PHAs will use the funds in public housing properties where low-income families reside. With this funding, PHAs will be able to conduct testing and, when needed, mitigation of radon in the public housing units that they manage, HUD stated.

Read HUD’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) here.

“This new program is part of HUD’s overall effort to reduce disparities in the health of low-income families compared to the overall population,” said Matthew Ammon, director of HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. “Too many families are at risk of serious illness because of exposure to radon, and we will continue our efforts to keep families, including children, safe.”

The grants that will be awarded through the NOFO announced this week will also provide HUD with important information on methods and costs for radon testing and mitigation in public housing around the country. The funds for these grants will come available early this summer, and PHAs can apply for the funds through Grants.gov.

For more information, visit https://www.hud.gov/.