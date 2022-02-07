HomeSmart has been recognized as the 2022 America’s Most Trusted Residential Real Estate Brokerage, according to a survey done by Lifestory Research.

“We are honored that the HomeSmart brand has been recognized as trustworthy by our clients,” HomeSmart CEO and founder Matt Widdows, said in a press release. “The HomeSmart team prides itself on being a reliable resource for home buyers and sellers. We are in the business of helping people find their dream homes, and HomeSmart agents are there to walk people through the process, provide professional advice and support their decisions.”

Over the course of a year, 7,244 clients who had used a brokerage while shopping for a home were surveyed and asked their opinions about different real estate brokerages brands. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America’s Most Trusted® study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand how trust operates in service environments and to identify brand performance. By receiving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 123.6 among these shoppers, HomeSmart earned the No. 1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study.

“Our wonderful agents and everyone at the HomeSmart team work diligently to meet our clients’ needs,” HomeSmart president, Ashley Bowers, said. “Rankings, like the America’s Most Trusted® surveys, inspire all of us to continue our commitment to our clients.”

HomeSmart received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2022 America’s Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary.

To learn more about HomeSmart, visit www.homesmart.com



And visit lifestoryresearch.com for more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America’s Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study.