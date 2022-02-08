Another good indicator of a strong economy, was revealed in CoreLogic’s monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for November 2021.

In November, 3.6% of all mortgages in the U.S. were in some stage of delinquency (30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure), representing a 2.3-percentage point decrease compared to November 2020, when it was 5.9%. This suggests mortgage performance is following the nation’s income growth.

Key findings:

Early-Stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.2%, down from 1.4% in November 2020

(30 to 59 days past due): 1.2%, down from 1.4% in November 2020 Adverse Delinquency (60 to 89 days past due): 0.3%, down from 0.6% in November 2020

(60 to 89 days past due): 0.3%, down from 0.6% in November 2020 Serious Delinquency (90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 2%, down from 3.9% in November 2020 and a high of 4.3% in August 2020

(90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 2%, down from 3.9% in November 2020 and a high of 4.3% in August 2020 Foreclosure Inventory Rate (the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.2%, down from 0.3% in November 2020. This remains the lowest foreclosure rate recorded since 1999

(the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.2%, down from 0.3% in November 2020. This remains the lowest foreclosure rate recorded since 1999 Transition Rate(the share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due): 0.6%, down from 0.8% in November 2020

The takeaway:

In addition to low delinquency rates, foreclosure rates also remain at historic lows as borrowers have been able to quickly pile on equity during a year of record-breaking home price growth. These factors have helped offset some of the difficult economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

“Nonfarm employment rose 6.45 million during 2021, helping to rebuild income for families under financial stress during the pandemic,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. “Income growth has helped to reduce past-due rates and home equity build-up has reduced the likelihood of a distressed sale for families that experience financial challenges.”

Regional highlights:



In November 2021, all states logged year over year declines in their overall delinquency rate. The states with the largest declines were: Nevada (down 3.8 percentage points); New Jersey (down 3.6 percentage points); Hawaii (down 3.5 percentage points); Florida (down 3.4 percentage points); and New York (down 3.2 percentage points).

All except one U.S. metropolitan area posted at least a small annual decrease in their overall delinquency rate. The one area with an annual increase in November 2021 was Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana (up 0.4 percentage points). Houma was impacted by Hurricane Ida in the fall, but its November delinquency rate is an improvement from October as the area works to recover.

Visit CoreLogic to read the full Loan Performance Insights Report.