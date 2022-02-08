Richard Haggerty, CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (HGAR) and president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey® MLS, has been selected as a RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmaker, the company has announced. The annual recognition, now in its fifth year, showcases key influencers making headlines for their contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Haggerty was named a “Motivator” by RISMedia and listed among “those who inspire.” As CEO of one of the largest REALTOR® associations in the U.S., Haggerty is a vocal advocate for ethics, diversity, affordable housing and giving back to the community.

HGAR has been a trailblazer in its long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion, and hired a diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI officer in 2021 to help establish goals, initiatives and accountability measures. Haggerty also is a staunch supporter of fair housing and HGAR advocated for a quarter century for the “Co-op Disclosure Bill,” signed into law in Westchester County in 2021, to prevent housing discrimination.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from RISMedia and to be in the company of such a dynamic group of real estate professionals,” said Haggerty. “Working together, we can continue to raise the bar for the betterment of our industry and, ultimately for the benefit of our customers and colleagues.”

Haggerty also was instrumental in creating OneKey® MLS, the New York metro area’s first regional multiple listing service. Launched with the Long Island Board of REALTORS® in 2018, OneKey® MLS has more than 45,000 subscribers and serves Manhattan, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

Haggerty began his career with the Westchester County Board of REALTORS®, which merged with the Putnam County Association of REALTORS® in 2009, creating the Westchester/Putnam Association of REALTORS® (WPAR). In 2012, WPAR merged with the Rockland County Board of REALTORS® and Orange County Association of REALTORS®, creating the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®. In January 2017, HGAR merged with the Manhattan Association of REALTORS®, establishing an HGAR chapter in Manhattan, and in 2020 merged with the Bronx-Manhattan North Association of REALTORS® to create the Bronx Chapter of HGAR.

“Once again, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate’s finest professionals—the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2021 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market,” said John Featherston, CEO, President and Publisher of RISMedia. “Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition.”

RISMedia, a leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced its 300-plus, 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers on Feb. 8, in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the February edition of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers, including the 2022 “Hall of Fame” class, will be honored at RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner Sept. 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. To see RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and read about their achievements, visit rismedia.com.

For more information, visit www.hgar.com.