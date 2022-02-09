The National Association of REALTORS® is now accepting applications for its Volunteering Works grant and mentoring program. The program, funded by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, matches mentors with REALTORS® who have demonstrated a commitment to public service and are looking to enhance their charitable work.

“Countless REALTORS® across the country have made noteworthy contributions to their communities,” said NAR president, Leslie Rouda Smith, a REALTOR® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “It’s heartwarming to see the relationships that form through the Volunteering Works program. The support that participants receive immediately puts them in a position to take their charitable work to the next level and make an even greater impact on their communities.”

All REALTORS® involved in charitable efforts with demonstratable growth potential are encouraged to apply. Five Volunteering Works recipients will earn a year of one-on-one mentoring from a member of NAR’s Good Neighbor Society and a $1,000 grant to put toward improvements in their community programs. The Good Neighbor Society is comprised of past recipients of NAR’s Good Neighbor Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in community service.

2021 Volunteering Works recipient Eduardo Aguire said that the program has positively impacted his organization, Designing A Difference, which helps create job opportunities for individuals with employment barriers.

“My mentor, Linda Brown, helped me think outside the box and develop ideas to expand our workforce training program,” Aguire said. “With her assistance, we have experienced tremendous growth over the past year, and this mentoring program has played a key role in helping us prepare for the future.”

The deadline to apply is March 11, 2022. For a Volunteering Works entry form, visit nar.realtor/gna and click on the “Volunteering Works Application” button. Applicants must be NAR members.