Every new real estate agent wants to create immediate success in launching their new career. Your partnership with them includes assisting them to achieve this success quickly and effectively. I realize that not every agent is ready to launch, but most are getting into real estate as a full-time career and need to be successful quickly.

Once you identify your new agents who need to make money quickly, have the drive, passion and business plan to jump in immediately, then you need to lead them into their first month of success that can and should include at least one new listing and sale in their first month.

I remember my self-made, entrepreneurial father telling me when I first got my license in 1996, “You may want to get another job, you may not sell a house for six months!” My reaction was emphatically, “if it takes me six months to sell a house, I won’t be doing this—and I will be going into a different career.” I had a condo payment, a car payment, and a very high shopping habit. Failure was not an option, and I knew I had to make it happen or it wasn’t going to happen.

I am happy to say I sold five houses in the first full month of sales and started making money quickly. As a manager and executive for 750 agents my main goal was to create several top agents out of every new group of agents I recruited. Making your new agent’s success a priority means that you are providing daily direction, positivity, encouragement, confidence, and guidance for them to become top agents, quickly.

What role do you personally play in getting your agents their first listing or sale in their first 30 days? Are you making an impact or watching them launch their business? Act and implement these strategies to help launch your new agents to create wildly successful results for your new agents.

Here are four proven methods I coach top managers to launch new agents to a successful first 30 days to generate at least one listing and sale and income in their first 30 days and create huge momentum:

Start before they are ready. The single best thing you can do for your agents is to get them busy, right away. They need appointments. They need to get in front of people and start going on appointments immediately. They also need to be doing “Level 10” activities, not busy work. The activities need to lead to listing and buyer appointments. I would rather your new agent have a listing appointment and not have their materials ready then have a marketing presentation and no appointments. Build their confidence. The best part of coaching is building up the confidence of your new agents to literally help them know they can and will be successful. Speak to them with confidence and teach them how to be confident in their daily sales activities. Your encouragement and confidence in them will bring out their own confidence

Implement your new agents into my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ System and Strategy. To create immediate results and to help build consistent and predictable income your new agents need to start building a full pipeline of listing and buyer leads. When you incorporate my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ System, they will have more leads and monetize the value of the leads. This system creates a backlog of future business. When you give this to your agents, they can literally double or triple their income in one year. Check is out here: goldminepipeline.com

Create daily habits for success. Your new agents need to have successful daily habits that will create successful results. The greatest thing about real estate is that it is flexible. The worst thing about real estate is that it is flexible. Often the reality is that new agents get lost in busy work and don’t create successful daily habits. They spend all their workday and week on a couple of clients instead of building a pipeline of 30 plus agents. Help them create a daily routine of action items that create actual results like listing appointments and showing appointments. Get them doing weekly open houses and lead generation to build their GoldMine Pipeline™ and create appointments.

Setting up your new agents for immediate success is your number-one priority for building confidence and creating income for your new agents and your office. Success breeds more success, and you will see that is very contagious! Other agents will thrive and see the success of your new agents, too. You will be creating future rockstar agents that will be contributing new listings, sales, and revenue and will attribute their success to their awesome sales manager, you!

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker, and executive, Sherri now offers her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sherri has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session, or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.