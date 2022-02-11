Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group CEO Larry Flick, V, was honored as one of RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way. President Joan Docktor, was honored as one of RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers Motivators: Those Who Inspire. RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers recognizes those who are making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

“I am honored to receive this recognition and believe that with a great team I am able to achieve these notable accomplishments,” says Flick. As CEO of BHHS Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group, Flick oversees more than 5,500 sales associates in more than 75 sales offices and 800 employees across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware. Flick has been recognized for giving back to his employees and the community. As a board member of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, he was involved in sponsoring a critical pandemic relief effort for the local communities. He continues to focus on providing resources to address the mental health and stress of his employees and the sales associates by ensuring all offices comply with local regulatory COVID-19 requirements.

Under Flick’s leadership, BHHS Fox & Roach has ranked No. 1 in the nationwide BHHS network of 1,400 broker affiliates consecutively since 2015. Flick began his career in real estate and financial services as a mortgage consultant in 1993 and has served in a management capacity since 2006. He most recently served as president of Trident Mortgage Company, one of the largest REALTOR®-affiliated mortgage companies in the United States. Flick is also a member of the company’s board of directors. Flick has been recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and is a frequent speaker at industry events, including RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange. Flick also sits on the board of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, a not-for-profit charitable organization helping children and families in stressful life circumstances. Since its inception, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has donated over $8 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours to over 250 local not-for-profit organizations.

Recognized by RISMedia for her true leadership, Docktor’s efforts in 2021 have been noted in helping the agents outperform their market and the company gaining more than 650 agents in just one year. Recognized for her reinforcement of virtual business in 2021, Docktor shared videos, hosted “Friday Forums” and sponsored weekly podcasts to keep the agents engaged and informed. Her efforts as VP of the board of trustees of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities were noted by RISMedia as inspirational, which included a $100,000+ donation to their annual Cradles to Crayons backpack drive.

“I am honored to be named among so many inspiring leaders as recognition for my leadership role in our industry and our forward-thinking and valuable contributions to our consumers and communities,” remarks Docktor, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®. Her affiliations include Vice President of the Board of Trustees of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, and she is a member of The Realty Alliance and served on their Board from 2013 to 2018. In addition, Docktor is Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Bright MLS and Chair of NAR’s 2021 Real Estate Services Advisory Group. She is on the Board of Directors of Cradles to Crayons and is a mentor at The Forum for Executive Women. She was also on the Board of Managers of the National Broker Public Portal from its inception until December 2020. Docktor’s award distinctions include RISMedia’s Power Broker Real Estate Leadership Award; Helena Devereux Women in Leadership Award; Smart CEO’s Brava Award, and many more. She was inducted into the prestigious RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2021.

“I am proud to introduce RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers,” said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia. “This year’s more than 300 honorees serve as a much-needed source of inspiration amid one of the most trying times in history.” This year’s honorees are a dynamic group of individuals who experienced a truly unique set of circumstances in 2021: they navigated the peaks and valleys of challenges that lingered from the ongoing pandemic while also riding the wave of a low-inventory-induced market frenzy to a new crest. Through it all, this year’s honorees stood out for making news for their positive contributions to the consumers and communities they serve.

To see the entire 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers list, visit: www.rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers/.

For more information on Fox & Roach, visit www.foxroach.com.