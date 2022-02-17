Every top agent is a top listing agent. Generating and attracting new listing clients is not as hard as it appears. Getting your agents focused on new and resourceful methods to generate more listings is truly the answer to more listing inventory, more sales and ultimately more income and success.

We have always had years of lower-than-normal listing inventory. This is nothing new. What drove this market over the past 20 months has been the low interest rates combined with lower than usual inventory. With demand for housing, coupled with buyer power, this drove up home values all over the country and of course created the market we have been dealing with. Being a “Resourceful REALTOR®” that goes out and generates the listing is not only leveling up your agent’s game but will result in more appointments, more listings and more closed sales.

Here are some ‘out of the box’ strategies to generate more listings in any market. Regardless of the reality that inventory is lower than normal, we want to project a strong confidence that your agents can go ‘find the listing’ for their clients.

Past Client/Client List. Have your agents call and check in with their previous clients that they have previously sold a home to is one of the easiest ways to generate new listings both to help them sell but also to provide inventory for some of your agent’s buyers, thus creating the inventory. GeoTarget & MicroFarm. Whether you want to help your agents increase their average sales price in a specific neighborhood or find homes for their buyers, planning a strategic mailing to a GeoTarget or MicroFarm area can be incredibly effective and profitable. Finding a buyer, a home that is not yet listed is a huge value proposition for your agent’s sellers who want to list but are concerned that they won’t have a home to purchase. Instead of saying, “I’m waiting for a listing to come on the MLS,” I would rather you teach your agents to say, “Let me know what streets you want to live on, and I will find you a home to buy.” This creates confidence in the clients knowing that they are working with a resourceful and proactive real estate agent that can accomplish their goal of moving. Create a Pipeline of Listing and Buyer Leads. To create immediate results and to help build consistent and predictable income your new agents need to start building a full pipeline of listing and buyer leads. When you incorporate my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ System, they will have more leads and monetize the value of the leads. This system creates a backlog of future business. When you give this to your agents, they can literally double or triple their income in one year. Check is out here: goldminepipeline.com Make $50K at your Next Open to Generate Listings. If you hold the right house open and use a better strategy to convert the open house guests into actual listing appointments your agents can make over $50k in new listing and buyers leads. The open house can be the most productive and profitable two hours of your agent’s week if they hold the right house open, drive traffic to the open house and convert the leads into appointments. Learning a better script to actually convert the ‘nosey neighbors’ and people just starting out will generate listing appointments if your agents can add value and help them start the process of getting their homes ready for market.

For more information about exclusive team solutions to help you start, develop or scale your growing team, contact Sherri Johnson at https://www.sherrijohnson.com/contact/.

For more information on Strategies to Start or Grow an already successful real estate team, Sherri Johnson offers world-class, exclusive agent and teams. To speak with Sherri about how your team can double or triple production quickly, or to learn about our custom and co-branded training platform, Sherri Johnson Academy, schedule a free strategy call, click here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker, and executive, Sherri now offers her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sherri has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session, or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.