Super has announced a nationwide partnership with HomeSmart, offering its agents and brokers home warranty services in markets where Super is available, including recently launched Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina. In Phoenix, Arizona, HomeSmart’s largest market, Super and its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum will be the exclusive home warranty partner for HomeSmart agents and brokers, the company announced.

“We’re thrilled by the continued commitment and partnership from leading organizations in the real estate industry,” said Nilanshu Raja, chief financial officer for Super. “Capitalizing on opportunities like these help us create value and drive sales so we can continue executing on our growth strategy.”

“HomeSmart and Super have a shared vision of using data and technology to disrupt an industry—from real estate to home warranty—to ultimately deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Jorey Ramer, founder and CEO of Super. “We’re thrilled for this opportunity to reach more homeowners across the country as we continue on our mission to make caring for a home carefree.”

Super brings a data-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, the company says, making improvements in coverage, fraud prevention, and automation—from upfront scheduling through claim approval and service delivery.

“Delivering world-class customer service is HomeSmart’s top priority and our technology is key to enabling our agents to better serve their clients,” said Matt Widdows, founder and CEO of HomeSmart International. “Super’s shared focus on using technology to drive an exceptional customer experience makes them a natural choice as a partner for our agents and brokers.”

“We’re committed to giving our agents the tools and resources they need to provide clients with a better home-buying and selling experience. Partnering with Super helps us deliver on this promise,” added Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart International.

Super also has strategic relationships in the real estate industry with recognized brands like LeadingRE, HomeSmart and @properties. Visit www.hellosuper.com for more information. For more information about HomeSmart, click here.