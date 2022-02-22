As a kid, you may have started a race with a friend using this rhyme: “One for the money, two for the show, three to get ready and four to go.” This saying also applies to business.

Many agents start the year with a strategic plan filled with milestones and deadlines, but that is often where it ends. They get stuck in the details and never get past the “three to get ready” phase to “go.”

You know what’s missing: action and accountability.

In the real estate world, it’s remarkably easy to let the day-to-day distractions throw you off your game. After a while, you lose sight of your “why” and resign yourself to slugging it out daily instead of systematizing the process to reach your goals. Without monitoring the process, the results are fatigue, lack of motivation and stress.

If you’re stuck at “three to get ready,” implement these ideas to get you to “go” and into the profit zone:

1. Add a personal touch to automation. Picking up a phone to serve and not to sell changes the entire call. Providing information that has direct relevance to your client shows authentic care and concern. If they aren’t planning to buy or sell for the next 60 to 90 days, consistent check-in calls relay the message that they are a priority to you even if they aren’t ready to do business. This builds the relationship and creates more trust and confidence.

2. Actions speak louder than words. People crave, need and want real connection. They don’t want to feel like a checkmark in your marketing strategy. Even if you are on a tight budget, arranging for a continental breakfast once a month, or a summer ice cream meet-up with 10 – 15 of your VIPs, creates a connection that goes beyond real estate. Invite sponsors to split costs and introduce them to your VIPs. This further positions you as a trusted resource for all facets of homeownership.

3. Get personal. Clients will be impressed when they receive a handwritten greeting card from you. Focus on making it more personal than business-oriented by avoiding taglines like “We love referrals.” Instead, include a donation to their favorite charity or a small gift card.

It’s easy to get caught up in big marketing initiatives or depend on automation to make connections, but intentionally focusing on building deeper, more personal connections is the key to success. Setting up small, easy steps is guaranteed to take you from “get ready” to “go.”