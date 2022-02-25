ERA Real Estate, a member of the Realogy family of brands, has announced the affiliation of ERA Real Estate Modo. Modo is based in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and serves the “Grand Strand,” consisting of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield and Pawleys Island.

The Grand Strand is a popular retirement and vacation destination, with one of the lowest priced coastal markets in the eastern U.S. Thus, Modo’s clients include not only S.C. permanent residents but also second homeowners and vacation rental home investors.

Brian Piercy, broker/owner at ERA Real Estate Modo, began his work in the development of oceanfront condominiums before establishing Modo in 2017. Piercy and Sherry Chris, president and chief executive officer of Realogy Expansion Brands, believe that ERA’s marketing, talent attraction systems and national and international referral networks will be invaluable in helping Modo to grow.

“We can take advantage of an infusion of new opportunities through our affiliation with ERA Real Estate, which provides us with the support, innovative technology and infrastructure we need to drive success for our agents. Further, as a member of the highly collaborative ERA network, our firm will have access to best practices and insights across the country,” said Piercy.

As ERA Real Estate Modo expands, Piercy intends to open additional offices at the North and South end of the Grand Strand.

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/explore/ or https://www.realestatemodo.com/