Real Living’s Carolina Lifestyles has announced the company will be affiliating with the CENTURY 21® System. Going forward, the firm will be doing business as CENTURY 21® Southern Lifestyles. Southern Lifestyles will be joining 14,250 other franchised broker offices independently operating under the CENTURY 21® brand.

CENTURY 21® Southern Lifestyles Broker/Owner Lori Golden believes that access to the marketing, agent coaching and productivity platform offered by CENTURY 21® will help her team better achieve home buyer, seller and investor satisfaction.

“We look forward to leveraging everything the CENTURY 21 brand has to offer to have an even greater impact on the lives of the people and families throughout North Carolina and the communities that our family of agents is blessed to serve,” said Golden.

CENTURY 21® president and chief executive officer Michael Miedler is confident that Golden and her team share their goals of re-orienting the real estate experience in a client-first direction.

“To have another industry leader like Lori join the CENTURY 21 family affirms that the growth-oriented culture and comprehensive tech platform we provide our customers is resonating with industry entrepreneurs looking to take their businesses to new heights,” added Michael Miedler.

CENTURY 21® Southern Lifestyles aims to pursue growth by recruiting both industry professionals and North Carolina residents to their current team of 17 sales professionals.

For more information, visit http://www.century21.com/