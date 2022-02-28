Nearly 60% of the U.S. population moves every year. While it may not be convenient, people will always need to move. From family, jobs/careers, livability, climate/environment to simply a new start, Americans will always seek a place to call home. During the first peak of COVID-19, history was made by the number of Americans who moved, especially from city to suburb, according to the Neighbor 2020 – 2021 American Migration Report, with this year anticipated to be an even bigger one for relocations within the United States. For an industry grappling with inventory challenges, this is welcome news. But with competition for those listings at an all-time high, brokerages and their agents need to separate themselves from the competition.

For CENTURY 21 King Realty, the first point of differentiation is overcoming the No. 1 concern of today’s prospective seller: where will I go if I sell? As a company, we can reassure sellers seeking new homes with a story that says, “If you’re looking to take advantage of the market right now but are concerned about where you’re going to live in the interim, we have access to rental properties throughout southern Florida that can serve as temporary housing until we find your next dream home.”

To meet the needs of a growing brokerage and the expected demand in the marketplace, our own team will be relocating to further stand out from the competition. Our brand-new office building incorporates state-of-the-art technology and workspaces that will afford our paid support staff and agents the speed, convenience and support they need to focus on their business and allow them to meet with clients and customers in a safe, clean and professional environment.

Perhaps an even greater differentiation for our team is the fact that our office is directly connected to the community. Committed to supporting our neighbors through numerous philanthropic and community service efforts, our new office location—at the entrance to 500 brand-new luxury condos—will position us on top of what’s new and next in the market. Our team has exclusive listing access to the whole project, providing clients first-hand knowledge of the properties and easy access to view them.

Like most other broker/owners in this business, I’m always seeking new ways to push our business further. I’m never satisfied with where I am today, but rather, I’m focused on driving toward future growth.

And while I truly value my current family of agents, I’m always seeking opportunities to grow. For example, per-person productivity in the office this past year was 68%. My goal for 2022 is to increase that to 75% while growing our team from 150 agents to 200. As a broker/owner, I understand that to exceed these numbers, CENTURY 21 King Realty needs to separate itself from the competition.

Providing my agents with listings during an inventory challenged market and investing in office space that enables them to get deals done are two of the differentiators that will lead the way.