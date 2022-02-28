MLS Grid has announced that REcolorado, Colorado’s largest real estate multiple listing service (MLS) with more than 27,000 subscribers across the state, is joining the MLS Grid and will use the platform to provide data services. REcolorado will also attain an ownership interest in the organization and a seat on MLS Grid’s Board of Managers which oversees a mission of modernizing real estate data delivery, the organization stated.

“Forming partnerships with future-focused organizations, both locally and nationally, that strengthen the value of REcolorado provides to real estate professionals and consumers, is a fundamental part of our strategy and will remain among our goals for 2022,” said Gene Millman, president and CEO of REcolorado. “With technology and data playing an increasingly critical role in every part of the real estate transaction, joining MLS Grid solidifies REcolorado’s position as a leading data and real estate engine, as well as a collaborative industry partner.”

MLS Grid supports multiple listing services in their vital role of delivering timely, accurate and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With nearly 600 MLSs nationwide, it can be a daunting task for MLSs to compile data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics, and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines real estate data access, management and compliance.

“We’re pleased to offer an easy and efficient way for MLSs like REcolorado to deliver data feeds from one centralized source,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “Forward-thinking MLS leaders founded MLS Grid to be an affordable, reliable way for MLSs to streamline data services and compliance. It simplifies the process with one license agreement and alleviates key challenges MLSs face when delivering and monitoring data.”

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid, as it is a cutting-edge way to transport data. RESO Web API is built on trusted, open technology standards allowing any organization can use it to quickly, efficiently and securely deliver or receive data.

“Fueled by the state’s largest network of real estate professionals, REcolorado is focused on being good stewards of our customers’ data while also making it available to power technology tools with accurate and up-to-date information,” Millman said. “Joining MLS Grid aligns with our mission to leverage emerging technology, provide outstanding service, and engage with the industry through partnerships that facilitate the services real estate agents provide to facilitate their buying, selling and renting goals.”

MLS Grid works with more than 1,200 technology companies and supports over 35,000 websites nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.mlsgrid.com/.