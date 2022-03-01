Award-winning real estate broker Dorothy Botsoe will be opening the Hudson Valley’s first Weichert REALTORS® Signature Properties agency this March. The new locations service homebuyers and sellers in Westchester and Putnam counties, as well as the Bronx.

Mount Kisco was Botsoe’s first choice for the office because of its central location and accessibility from major highways and the Metro-North commuter train station. “I’ve always loved the area – it’s a very warm community,” Botsoe said. “I also want to get involved with the business community here and I want to invest back in local charities like the Boys and Girls Clubs and others. It’s important for people to know I’m not here just to sell homes, but to give back.”

Botsoe will remain broker/owner of Dorothy Jensen Realty, Inc. in White Plains, New York, which she’s led for 27 years. While Dorothy Jensen Realty, Inc. deals mainly in short sales and foreclosures, the new Weichert office will concentrate on luxury properties.

Botsoe’s 30-year career in real estate is marked by illustrious accomplishments. A West Ghana native, Botsoe became the first African American president of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) in 2017. At HGAR, she served on the Fair Housing Task Force, Legislative Council and Global Business Council. Botsoe’s other accolades include “REALTOR® of the Year” awards from the New York State Chapter of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® in 2007, from HGAR in 2012, and from the New York State Association of REALTORS® in 2020. She was honored for her work with Westchester Residential Opportunities in 2017.

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.