HannaCon 2022 – Stronger Together, held this week on March 2-3, was the first destination convention hosted by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in conjunction with the entire Hanna Family of Companies. HannaCon 2022 took place at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offered two full days of educational opportunities, industry-leading speakers, networking opportunities and all the fun its host city can provide.

Nearly 2,000 real estate professionals from across Howard Hanna’s 13-state footprint registered to attend the company’s convention.

The event featured two presenting sponsors—the Hanna Family of Financial Companies and HSA Home Warranty. Both sponsors were also represented in Vendor Village, the convention exhibitor floor with more than 50 booths.

Attendees welcomed keynote speaker Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who shared his experience transitioning from the basketball court to the boardroom. A proven leader, Johnson addressed his winning strategies and expertise on the court and off. The following day, Howard Hanna welcomed Matthew Ferrara, an industry expert and professional speaker, as the convention’s second keynote speaker.

With more than two dozen industry speakers and multiple agent experts on the docket, HannaCon 2022 rivals any convention in the real estate industry. The first day kicked off with a “Meet the Experts” session, where convention-goers had 15 minutes to listen to each expert before moving on to the next in a speed dating format that was guaranteed to drum up major engagement from speakers and attendees. Both days included agent panels and breakout sessions covering various real estate topics. There were also two general sessions designed to help everyone in the Hanna Family of Companies grow stronger together.

“This year’s HannaCon is unlike any other that we have put on, and we’re thrilled to be hosting our first destination convention for our agents,” said Helen Hanna Casey, chief executive officer of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “As we gathered together this week, we were celebrating the strength of our companies and the people behind the success, all while providing an unforgettable experience.”

The theme of the convention was Stronger Together, to reflect the collective strength of the Hanna Family of Companies and its affiliated core service companies. Together, the company works to collectively streamline and maximize efficiency for its clients while providing best-in-class service during the home buying and selling process.

Throughout the years, Howard Hanna has executed a deliberate growth plan, focused on increasing its footprint through organic growth and strategic partnership. As new ways to expand arose, opportunities arose for the company to partner with several well-known and respected brands that have become part of the Hanna Family of Companies. It is the combined strength in size, leadership and knowledge that was celebrated at the convention.

“As we headed into our convention this week, it was truly amazing to see the size and scope of the Hanna Family of Companies,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “We have grown considerably since the last convention, and being able to include agents from our partners at Allen Tate REALTORS®, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty and The F.C. Tucker Company is a huge advantage to everyone involved. This opportunity allows everyone to truly recognize that we are stronger together.”

For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.