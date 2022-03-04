Realty ONE Group has launched a toy drive benefitting the displaced children of Ukraine. Realty ONE’s founder and CEO, Kuba Jewgieniew, has invited all 400+ offices across the nation to participate in this worthy cause.

Those interested in helping are encouraged to bring a shoebox filled with toys, a note, or any other gifts for a child to a local Realty ONE Group location. After March 8th, the shoeboxes will be shipped to Realty ONE Group’s Green Valley, Nevada office, and Jewgieniew will send them off to his family in Poland. From there, his family and friends will distribute the boxes to Ukrainian refugee children in hopes of lifting their spirits.

Find your local Realty ONE Group branch here. And learn more about the toy drive via Facebook.

For more information on Realty ONE Group, visit: https://www.realtyonegroup.com/