Bright MLS has announced that Melissa King has joined its senior leadership team as vice president, strategic alliances and partnerships. King will lead engagements on initiatives that explore solutions for MLSs, brokers, and technology vendors, the company stated.

“We are delighted to welcome Melissa King to our senior leadership team,” said Brian Donnellan, president and CEO, Bright MLS. “This marks another big step in our investment to develop the deep industry partnerships required during this time of disruptive technology that has provided new business model opportunities in residential real estate.”

Before joining Bright MLS, King served as director of industry relations for Compass. Prior, King spent 10 years at Stellar MLS in a series of management and executive roles within product, data, technology, and compliance. King has served on multiple industry Boards and Committees, including the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS), the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO).

“Bright MLS continues to prove that a superior MLS experience is not restricted by invisible boundaries, state or otherwise,” said King. “Bright’s leadership has an exciting vision for the company that is driven by possibilities, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Recently, Bright announced an agreement with California Regional MLS (CRMLS) to collaborate on technology solutions for the MLS industry. King will play a critical role in the CRMLS collaboration, in addition to future industry partnerships.

For more information, visit www.brightmls.com.