Peanut butter pairs perfectly with virtually anything and everything. Apples, strawberries, jam, marshmallow fluff, bananas, chocolate—you name it. Want to make this decadent dip even better? Here’s a little twist on a classic that’s perfect to bring as a side to a party or a tasty after school snack.

This delectable peanut butter dip is the perfect option to pair with your dippables. This dip requires minimal ingredients, minimal effort and minimal clean up! Dip fruits, pretzels, graham crackers and other goodies for a delightful, healthy snack.

Prep Time: Approximately 10 minutes

Serves: 12, 2 tbsp-sized servings

What You’ll Need:

⅓ cup of creamy peanut butter

8 oz of vanilla yogurt (substitute with Greek yogurt for higher protein content)

½ cup whipped topping

Apple slices, strawberries, bananas, grapes, pretzels, graham crackers, celery for dipping

Let’s Get Cookin!

Step One: Combine peanut butter and yogurt in a medium bowl. Whisk until well combined.

Step Two: Fold whipped topping into the mixture with a rubber spatula. Mix until fully incorporated.

Step Three: Scoop peanut butter dip into a small serving bowl. Dip fruit, pretzels and graham crackers and enjoy!

To Store: Cover and place in the fridge. Store and enjoy for up to a week.