Aaron Tucker, a top-ranked real estate agent with RE/MAX in Waco Texas, who sold more than 70 properties last year, has changed brokerage affiliation and is now owner of new firm CENTURY 21 Icon, the company announced.

“The overall mission at Century 21 Real Estate of going above and beyond for clients fits right in with my focus for CENTURY 21 Icon of building business plans, setting goals and exceeding an agent’s personal and financial goals by delivering quality service and delivering the best experience possible,” said Tucker. “We look forward to leveraging everything the CENTURY 21 brand has to offer to have an even greater impact on people’s lives and the communities that we are blessed to serve.”

Tucker said he and his team’s goals include recruiting more agents and leveraging the CENTURY 21® brand to better connect with and service clients. CENTURY 21 Icon officially opened on December 15, 2021, the company stated.

“To have another industry leader like Aaron join the CENTURY 21 family affirms that our commitment to transforming this industry from transactional to experiential is resonating with industry entrepreneurs, their agents and real estate consumers,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We will win today and well into our next 50 years as a global real estate franchisor as more and more of the best in this business join us in our quest to elevate the real estate experience.”

For more information, visit www.century21.com/about-us/