The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) welcomed the class of 2022 National Board of Directors (NBOD) last week, and also thanked outgoing members for their dedicated years of service. The NAHREP National Board of Directors guides 100 chapters and 40,000 professionals nationwide, lending insights on the latest industry trends, professional development and leading business practices.

New Incoming Class of 2022 National Board members:

Edwin Acevedo, Century 21 Lotus (CA)

Atila (AT) Almeida, Coldwell Banker Realty (TX)

Francisco Fernández, Best Properties Realty Group PR (PR)

Adriana Perezchica, Via Real Estate Group (WA)

Diana Sifuentes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services A Action (TX)

Board Members transitioning to Alumni:

David Acosta, David Acosta Real Estate Group (2019 President)

Joe Castillo, RE/MAX Mi Casa

Alex Mosquera, Terra Living

Alicia Trevino, Alicia Trevino International

“NAHREP’s future is bright with Luis Padilla coming on as our 2022 President-Elect,” said Sara Rodriguez, 2020-21 NAHREP President. “He is a talented and inspirational leader who will steward NAHREP to new heights.”

“Welcoming new board members on NAHREP’s 22 year anniversary is auspicious. We are blessed to have some of the most talented and dedicated real estate professionals in the industry on our Board of Directors,” said NAHREP co-founder and CEO Gary Acosta. “These professionals exemplify true servant-leader qualities that help guide our mission of promoting sustainable Hispanic homeownership and entrepreneurship. We look forward to working closely with the new members and are very thankful to our outgoing board members for their outstanding service.”

The official installation of 2022 board members and induction of 2022 President-Elect Luis Padilla as 2022 NAHREP President will take place on March 15 at the NAHREP National Convention and Policy Summit in Washington D.C. Click here for event information and registration.

For more information, visit www.nahrep.org.