The “Great Resignation” continues to impact homes as even more Americans are willing to take a pay cut or accept a new job with a lower salary if it means moving to a more affordable location, according to new data from Coldwell Banker. The survey reveals that while many get ready to embark on the selling process, the guidance of a trusted real estate agent remains key.

To align with Coldwell Banker’s 2022 Seller Strategy, the brand commissioned a survey with The Harris Poll to find out how Americans assess their real estate dreams and what support they value during the selling process.

Key findings include:

Agents are still key: Although many Americans begin their real estate journeys online, 60% of Americans would trust a licensed real estate agent to accurately estimate the value of a home more than an online valuation tool.

License to sell: Nearly half (45%) of Americans say if they were going to sell a home, contacting a licensed real estate agent directly would be their first step.

Employed Americans are packing their bags: The percentage of Americans willing to take a pay cut or accept a new job with a lower salary for a more affordable location rose from 41% in October 2021 to 46% in February 2022.

Pursuit of happiness: 39% of Gen Z (age 18-25) and 41% of Millennials (age 26-41) say they are much or somewhat more likely to think about pursuing their dreams after living through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The takeaway:

“The stakes are high in today’s housing market,” said Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “And Coldwell Banker is committed to being there for home sellers when they’re ready to list, from our top executives to each and every local agent. We’ve been guiding consumers home since 1906, innovating each year to give them the tools, knowledge and advice to successfully sell. We’re here for them in 2022 with an all-new website and online tools to make sellers feel better prepared and confident when matching with a Coldwell Banker agent who will make their dream homes a reality.”

To view the full report, click here.

For more information about Coldwell Banker, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/careers.