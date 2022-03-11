Jackie Louh

Vice President of Business Development

Lamacchia Realty

Waltham, Massachusetts

www.lamacchiarealty.com

Region served: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Florida

Years in real estate: 12

Number of offices: 10

Number of agents: 450

Best time management tip: Schedule one or two hours in your calendar to complete tasks, and turn off your phone and email so you don’t get distracted.

Can’t-live-without tech tool: A CRM is a must. It keeps you organized and on track, and holds you accountable.

Key to running a successful meeting: Have an agenda. You can’t go in blind or you won’t get anything accomplished, and you’ll probably miss topics you wanted to hit on.

Talk about some of the challenges you’ve encountered and overcome along your journey toward becoming a leader in the real estate industry.

I’ve been fortunate enough where I haven’t had to overcome any obstacles within Lamacchia Realty, as our broker/owner pushes all of us, regardless of gender, race, age, etc., to see our potential and be the very best versions of ourselves. However, outside of the company, there have been times when I’ve been looked at or treated differently based on my age and gender. But I don’t get bothered on the rare occasions that it happens. If anything, it fuels my fire and makes me work even harder.

When it comes to recruiting, what are your most effective strategies?

The prospect needs to understand that what the company offers will help them succeed, whether that’s training, services or technology. There are three things we do consistently when it comes to recruiting, beginning with inviting recruits into our training sessions so that they can experience it themselves and see how it differs from the typical training they receive. From there, we connect recruits with our REALTORS® so that they can hear directly from them in regard to what it’s like to be with Lamacchia Realty. Lastly, we congratulate recruits on their successes. Many times, they don’t get that acknowledgement from their own broker.

Tell us about some of the most successful or unique training programs you’re involved with at Lamacchia Realty.

I’m incredibly proud of the training programs we offer. One is our REAL Training Basics Program, which is a three-week course geared toward brand-new or newer agents. In this course, we teach agents how to fill out contracts, how to write and negotiate offers, how to negotiate home inspections, etc. They’re learning the basics of the business. Then we have our Advanced Agent Trainings, which focus on the issues that the more seasoned agents deal with. Last but not least, we have our companywide weekly trainings where we teach agents how to convert buyers and sellers.

How does your team engage with the communities you serve?

We strongly believe in supporting the communities we serve. Not only do we donate time and money on a regular basis to show our support, but we also run a toy drive for Boston Children’s Hospital every year. Due to COVID, we’ve had to raise funds instead of donating toys the past few years, and I’m proud to say that we raised nearly $40,000 each year. We also host blood drives to help aid the Red Cross with the national blood crisis. Additionally, we sponsor many youth sports teams and town festivals. We feel that it’s incredibly important to give back to our communities.

