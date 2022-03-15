The “Great Resignation,” has provided newfound economic flexibility, which means millions of American families can now move to locations that better meet their budget, lifestyle and future aspirations.

With that in mind, OKMOVEME is launching a consumer-first website to help people move to Nashville. The free version of the company website will feature exclusive content to help relocating consumers learn more about the area, connect with local resources, purchase goods and professional services and offer ways to save money and time.

“Housing is a major financial stressor. Companies who allow location flexibility and pay attention to their employees’ financial stress are seeing a higher number of qualified applicants with increased retention for current employees,” noted money and wellness expert Ilyce Glink, founder and CEO of Best Money Moves.

While many companies are willing to allow employees to work from home, “there’s rarely or ever any relocation benefits package offered, so it’s a true DIY move,” says John Heithaus, managing partner of OKMOVEME and a 30+ veteran of the corporate relocation industry.

Tennessee is a top-10 destination for corporate and personal relocation, according to 2021 US Census data and OKMOVEME company research. In addition to thousands of employees moving to Nashville for companies like Amazon, Bridgestone and Facebook, the Nashville region is seeing a huge influx of people from both coasts, relocating for the city’s affordability, climate and entertainment-oriented culture.

Glink added, “After two years of a pandemic, amid rising inflation and housing costs, employee financial stress is becoming a serious concern. When you add a relocation to a new and unfamiliar area, it becomes more complex and difficult to manage, especially if the employee has a family. A website like OKMOVEME brings down that level of stress, helps people save time and money, and keeps them focused on their financial wellbeing.”

