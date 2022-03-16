NAR Pulse—The 2022 C2EX Challenge is underway. Let’s crush it! Tell your agents to take advantage of C2EX and start their journey to excellence today. C2EX-Endorsed offices will be entered into a drawing to win a Premium PR Package—and more!

RPR®’s Podcast Offers Social Media Tips

RPR®’s new podcast, Decoding Real Estate, chats it up with Travis Thom, a social and digital media marketing expert. Travis shares insight on how to start, where to start, how much budget to allocate and how to retarget your ads.

Upcoming Webinar – Banking Strategies and Creating a Legacy

Do your agents want to create time and money freedom? Encourage them to register for an upcoming NAR Center for Financial Wellness webinar – The Wealthy Woman: Infinite Banking Strategies for REALTORS® – on Wednesday, March 23 at 2 p.m. ET.