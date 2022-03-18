Bright MLS has announced that real estate veteran innovator Amit Kulkarni has joined the company’s executive leadership team as chief marketing officer to lead the company’s integrated marketing and brand strategies. The appointment comes at a time of unprecedented demand and influx of investments in real estate technology, the firm stated.

Brian Donnellan, president and CEO of Bright MLS said, “I’ve known Amit for over 10 years, and during that time have become a great admirer of his work and accomplishments. We are thrilled to welcome Amit during this remarkable time on the company’s journey. He brings extraordinary business expertise and marketing leadership to Bright. His vision and in-depth understanding of the enterprise real estate landscape will be invaluable as we continue to lead the transformation of multiple listing service technology for the digital age.”

Kulkarni joins Bright with over two decades of experience leading marketing, creative and brand teams, and has a track record of marrying data and insights with creativity to serve as a catalyst for growth. In his previous role leading the brand team at realtor.com, Kulkarni built the company’s in-house agency, repositioned the brand, and delivered a number of breakthrough campaigns that helped grow their audience from 12 million monthly unique users to over 100 million monthly today.

