The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), has released a two-part educational video series on the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program, designed to help REALTORS® better serve veteran and active-duty homebuyers achieve homeownership with VA loans, the organization announced this week.

According to NAR, the first video, Part One: VA Loans 101 explores the advantages of the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program and how REALTORS® can help veteran homebuyers successfully use VA loans. The second video, Part Two: Reducing Barriers for VA Borrowers examines misconceptions about the program and solutions to challenges experienced by REALTORS®, buyers and sellers.

For these discussions, 2022 NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith is joined by John Bell III, acting executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Loan Guaranty Service, and Mark Worrilow, licensed broker at Fathom Realty’s Prince William-Fairfax office in Virginia and instructor for NAR’s Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification.

“Veterans and servicemembers face unique challenges when purchasing a home, especially in this strong housing market,” said Rouda Smith. “NAR is pleased to provide this two-part video series on the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program to help our members navigate the process and maximize its benefits for homebuyers. We will continue to work with the VA and policymakers to make the path to homeownership easier for those who have selflessly served our country.”

“The Department of Veterans Affairs remains steadfast with our Home Loan Guaranty Program being the product of choice for Veterans seeking homeownership,” said Bell III. “We were glad to sit down with the National Association of REALTORS® to discuss how to remove barriers and eliminate misperceptions about the program to better serve Veterans pursuing that goal.”

In December 2021, Rouda Smith and Bell testified before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity. During the hearing “Removing Barriers to Veteran Homeownership,” Rouda Smith highlighted the importance of strengthening the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program and outlined solutions proposed by REALTORS® to afford every veteran the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership, NAR explained.

NAR also stated that REALTORS® interested in working better with U.S. service members, their families and veterans can obtain the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification. The program educates REALTORS® on how to help military homebuyers find the best housing solutions to meet their needs and take full advantage of available benefits.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.