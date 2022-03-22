The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) has announced that Luis Padilla was installed as the organization’s 2022 president and Nuria Rivera was installed as 2022 president-elect at the 2022 National Convention and Housing Policy Summit held recently.

Padilla is the CEO of The Padilla Team at RE/MAX Advance Realty. He has served on the NAHREP National Board of Directors, sits on the NAHREP 10 Certified Trainer approval committee and was the 2015 president of NAHREP South Florida, the organization stated. Under his leadership, NAHREP South Florida won the national Chapter of the Year Award. Padilla has received accolades such as the 100% Club, the 2019 RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award, and has ranked in the annual NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Award for seven consecutive years.

“NAHREP is fortunate to have Luis Padilla lead the organization as its president for 2022. Luis is the embodiment of the NAHREP 10 Principles. He leads by example and has a profound impact on the lives of our members and the people they influence,” said Gary Acosta, NAHREP co-founder and CEO.

The NAHREP National President holds a vital leadership position within the organization, including Chairman of the National Board.

Rivera was installed at the 2022 president-elect at the same ceremony. Rivera is the CEO of Novation Title Insurance Agency. She has served on the NAHREP National Board of Directors. Her company, Novation Title Insurance Agency, has received Utah’s “Best of State” five years in a row since 2016. She also runs the non-profit organization “Dreamer’s Foundation,” the organization stated.

“Nuria Rivera was chosen by her peers on the NAHREP Board as president-elect for 2023. As a successful and insightful leader, Nuria works tirelessly for her clients and NAHREP members and partners to bring best practices and new ways of addressing the challenges of expanding homeownership for Hispanics,” said Gary Acosta, NAHREP co-founder and CEO.

The president-elect holds a key leadership position within NAHREP and serves as an ambassador of NAHREP’s mission. Rivera will be a primary representative for the organization at industry events throughout the country, NAHREP stated.

For more information, visit https://nahrep.org/.