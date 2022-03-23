Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced the company is offering homesellers the option to request an immediate cash offer with its their QuickBuy® program before they list.

The company operates QuickBuy® through a relationship with national iBuying expert, Moving Station.

QuickBuy® includes various “instant” home-sale solutions that combine instant offers with the company’s local market experience, the company stated.

“Offering QuickBuy® is another way to give our clients more choices and more control over their home sale,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “We chose to partner with QuickBuy®, which works closely with our Forever Agents to properly determine a true home’s market value before making an offer.”

Sellers can review an offer within 24 to 48 hours. There is no-obligation to receive an offer and sellers have the options to accept the offer right away, “lock” it in for up to 150 days while the company continues to market the home with the assurance of an offer, or forego the offer and move forward with a traditional listing, the company stated.

“We could not ask for a better and more respected partner than Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty to launch QuickBuy® in their local market,” said Daniel B. Amdur, president/CEO of Moving Station, the parent company for QuickBuy, and a third-generation real estate agent.

For more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.