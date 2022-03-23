Termites can cause major damage to your house, as well as the furniture inside it. They can be difficult to detect since they’re so small. You may be completely unaware of a termite problem until they’ve already caused significant damage. Here are some ways to be proactive and keep termites away from your home.

Control Moisture

Water outside and inside your house can draw termites. Inspect your home for plumbing and roof leaks, as well as gaps or cracks in window frames that can let moisture in. Have your gutters cleaned regularly and make sure that the downspouts are positioned so they direct water away from your house. If you find any problems, have repairs made as soon as possible so you don’t wind up with a termite problem.

Keeping the humidity level in your house from getting too high can reduce the risk of a termite infestation. If you live in a humid climate, you may need to use a dehumidifier at certain times of the year.

Keep Wood Away From Your House

If tree branches hang over your roof or if bushes are close to the house, they can provide shelter and moisture for termites, as well as easy access to your house. Keep trees and bushes around your home trimmed.

Mulch can attract termites. If you use mulch in a garden adjacent to your house, make sure that there are several inches between the mulch and your house’s foundation.

Boxes, newspapers, and other forms of cellulose can be food for termites. If the inside or outside of your house is cluttered with these types of items, get rid of what isn’t necessary.

Keep Wood and Soil Apart

Most termites live under the ground. They can travel from soil to a house and then make their way inside. That’s why it’s important to prevent contact between soil and wood.

If you use a fireplace or wood stove in the winter, you might keep stacks of firewood just outside the house so it’s easily accessible. Doing that can attract termites. They can be drawn to the piles of wood and can have quick access to your house. Stack firewood several feet away from the side of your house and keep it off the ground so it doesn’t come into contact with moisture in the soil.

Get Help From a Professional

All of these steps can reduce the risk of a termite infestation, but they may not be enough to prevent a problem, especially if you live in an area that has high humidity during a large part of the year. Contact a pest control company to have your home inspected and discuss professional termite treatments.