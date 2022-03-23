Spring break isn’t just for the kids. It’s an opportunity to pack away the puffer coats, break out the caftans, recharge and enjoy a week of sun and relaxation. Sometimes a week in a warm weather location is all you need to be rejuvenated and face the remaining months of winter. So if you’re looking for a luxury warm weather escape, consider visiting one of these luxury spring break destinations.

U.S. Virgin Islands

A true tropical paradise, staying at the Lovango Resort & Beach Club is a private island resort. It’s a ferry ride away from St. Thomas and St. John, and the resort features villas with remote beach access and private pools. The Lovango Resort is a sister resort to The Nantucket Hotel + Resort.

British Virgin Islands

The BVI’s are known for their unspoiled beaches and the best of the Caribbean in one location. Oil Nut Bay, in Virgin Gorda, is accessible only by boat or helicopter. Its world-class architecture sits on 400 acres, is surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, and is highlighted by the white sandy beaches, rolling hills and unspoiled terrain. All villas have private pools and outdoor spaces.

Hawaii

The freshly renovated Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is on the Big Island and is equipped with brand-new two-bedroom villas. Each villa has a private pool, garden and jacuzzi. The designated concierge will handle all entertainment and conveniences, even filling the refrigerator before you arrive.

Turks & Caicos

The Shore Club at Long Bay Beach boasts four to six-bedroom villas and nearly unlimited amenities. When staying at The Shore Club, consider your bar fully stocked, expect your breakfast delivered and enjoy a personal butler who will accommodate your every need.

St. Martin

Staying in a pool villa at La Samanna means vacationing in a three or four-bedroom pool villa, enjoying your wraparound terrace, indulging in a daily gourmet breakfast and taking in St. Martin’s awe-inspiring scenery and the Caribbean Sea.

Anguilla

Staying at the Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa on Anguilla, in the Eastern Caribbean, means white sand beaches and indulgent alfresco seafood dining. The resort has a Thailand-inspired spa, three pools and deep soaking tubs. If you prefer more adventure, you can spend the day kayaking, paddle boarding or snorkeling.

Amelia Island, Florida

Northeast Florida is free from the spring breakers, and the Ritz-Carlton provides a tranquil, four-star retreat. From walks on the beach to rounds of golf and fine dining, the experience is restful and rejuvenating. The resort’s sommelier will ensure every meal is complemented with the most delicious paintings.

Palm Beach, Florida

Since the Gilded Age, Palm Beach has been considered one of the U.S.’s most indulgent escapes. Since the late 1800s, visiting The Breakers Palm Beach has been considered a classic choice. During your stay, you’ll enjoy a vacation filled with golf, a private beach, oceanfront views and every amenity imaginable.