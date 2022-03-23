Penthouse living means unparalleled views, top-of-the-line amenities and a feeling of exclusivity. A penthouse dwelling affords the best city views, often through floor-to-ceiling windows. Penthouse living also often comes with outdoor space, a genuine premium when living in a busy city. One of the biggest perks of living in a penthouse is privacy, as it is typically the only unit on the floor. If you’re considering buying a penthouse, read on for the factors to consider.

Look for View Obstructions

Penthouse views are one of the most fantastic perks of living at the top. It’s essential to assess the surrounding area to ensure that there isn’t an opportunity for a new development to go up and block these views. Look for vacant lots, potential teardowns and structures that can be built upon. Your broker should also be able to offer insight if there are plans for any new construction in the area.

Find Out How the Outdoor Space is Maintained

Private roof access is a major perk of living in a penthouse. First, however, find out if the maintenance staff will need to access this space for building maintenance and exterior repairs. Also, check if you’re responsible for snow removal and landscaping or if the maintenance staff will handle it.

Determine if There are Nearby Common Areas

A common area that is on the same floor as the penthouse or the floor above means that there will be more people coming in and out. If privacy is important to you, find out how many people will realistically be accessing the penthouse floor.

Look Into a History of Leaks

Since the penthouse is on the top floor, it may be more susceptible to weather-related damage. Find out from the building management, HOA, or co-op board if the building has a history of leaks related to the mechanical systems. If so, this damage may directly impact the penthouse. This information can be assessed through the building minutes, as well as through the inspector’s report

Assess the Expansion Potential

Assess the nearby space to determine if there is expansion potential. This means if there are other units on the floor you could eventually combine with the penthouse, or if there is a unit on the floor below, you could purchase and add a staircase. Even if the penthouse is large enough for current needs, you may want to expand in the future.

Test Out the Outdoor Space

Because of its height, the outdoor spaces of the penthouse apartment will inevitably be extra breezy. However, some spaces are windier than others. Spend time on the outdoor space on days where there isn’t a breeze on street level, so you can determine how breezy it gets on top. For some people, this amount of wind can be a deal-breaker.