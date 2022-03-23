Living on a golf course can feel like the ultimate lifestyle change if you’re an avid golfer. You can benefit from the unlimited opportunities to golf in your own backyard. The location, climate and amenities are all essential elements of selecting the community that best fits you and your lifestyle. If you’re looking to purchase a home in a golf community, consider the below factors before investing in your next property.

Determine if You Want to Golf Seasonally or Year-Round

The climate is crucial if you’re going to play golf year-round. It’s essential to consider the coldest time of year, in addition to the hottest time. If you plan to golf seasonally during the summer months in a cooler climate or winter months in a warmer region, paying attention to the local weather is also necessary.

Find the Right Broker for You

Since buying in a golf community is a niche market, find a real estate broker specializing in these communities. The broker you select should have already sold several properties in the communities you have your eye on and can share the advantages and disadvantages of the community. The broker should also introduce you to key people at the golf course, such as the general manager, membership director and golf pro.

Love the Location

The location and the nearby amenities should be an important consideration during your home search. Even if you love the community, the home and the golf course, you may regret your purchase if you don’t love the surrounding area. Perhaps you want to be in a more remote location, or maybe you want to be in an area that is a reasonable drive to a major metro area. Also, consider how close the community is to the nearest grocery store, hospital, airport, restaurants and any other facilities that are important to your lifestyle.

In addition to the community’s location, the position of the home within the golf community is essential. While living right next to a fairway may sound ideal, you may tire of golf balls landing in your yard, lawnmowers and sprinklers.

Variety is another component to consider. Ideally, there would be several other golf courses in the area, so you have other course options nearby.

Consider the Amenities

In addition to the golf course, other amenities are an essential part of a golf community. A clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and several restaurant options contribute to a well-rounded community. A spa and family activities offer additional appeal. These amenities will improve your overall living experience in the community and contribute to the resale value.

Understand the Rules

Thoroughly read through the HOA requirements and golf course requirements to ensure you’re comfortable with the rules and regulations of the community. Also, understand the membership rules so you don’t experience any unpleasant surprises after the sale. Finally, if you plan on doing any cosmetic work to the home, be sure that the community approves these types of updates.

While you may focus on the golf course itself, it’s wise to consider the broader atmosphere to ensure you’re selecting the home that best aligns with your lifestyle.