You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks Dan Forsman not only inspires you to believe that the sky’s the limit, he shows you exactly how to get there. While he doesn’t mince words when it comes to the industry’s challenges, from agent burnout to attrition, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgi