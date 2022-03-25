Easter baskets don’t have to be solely for the children. Whether you want to gift yourself an Easter basket, or give one to a family member or friend, elevating the basket contents to include luxe and chic items can be a decadent Easter morning surprise. If you’re looking for inspiration for creating a stylish and elegant Easter basket, read on for these indulgent items.

Vintage Basket

Special Easter basket items need a unique basket. A vintage Easter basket is a tasteful vessel to fill with luxe items and treats.

Favorite Bottle of Wine

A favorite bottle of a springtime white, rosé, red or sparkling wine is the perfect way to greet the warmer season. A fresh, light and simple bottle will be put to excellent use during Easter brunch or for springtime sipping.

Luxe Pajamas

A new pair of pajamas can feel like the ultimate luxury. A set of pajamas in a decadent material are perfect for Easter morning lounging, and if they’re stylish enough, can be enticing enough to stay in all day.

Skincare Products and Accessories

Whether it’s a serum, moisturizer, face mask, quartz roller or gua sha stone, everyone’s skin can use a little TLC. An item, such as a gua sha stone, can also inspire a quiet moment of self-care luxury.

Personalized Luggage Tags

Personalized luggage tags are chic, sophisticated and a nice treat to receive, especially for travelers. A new luggage tag may even be an inspiration for planning an upcoming trip.

High-End Sweets

While children’s Easter baskets are filled with jelly beans and chocolate bunnies, elevate the candy experience in this chic Easter basket. Whether it’s champagne truffles, Laduree macarons or Sugarfina cocktail candies, the recipient will savor every sweet bite.

Candy Dish

Make sure there is somewhere beautiful to display the new candy. A candy dish is the perfect accent to any space and will invite guests to help themselves to something sweet when they’re visiting.

Decadent Candle

A deliciously decadent candle in a light, springtime scent is always a welcome addition. A seasonal scent is one of the best ways to embrace a new season, and a luxe candle can easily accomplish this.

Wallet or Cardholder

Lightening your purse and wallet is a welcome change in the spring. Small leather goods, such as a wallet or cardholder in a candy-colored hue, are a cheerful and punchy way to celebrate spring every time you look in your bag.

Floral Mug

It’s hard to have a bad morning if you begin the day with a floral print mug. If the flowers haven’t bloomed outside yet, savoring that first cup of coffee in a cheerful, flower-covered mug will brighten your day, even during springtime showers.

A Potted Orchid

An elegant and understated flower, orchids make a statement in any room, and are also low-maintenance and long-lasting. Gifting a potted orchid is a visual treat that has staying power.