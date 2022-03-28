ERA® Real Estate has announced that Godwyn Realty, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, has affiliated with the ERA® brand. The firm, which serves the Greater New Orleans area, including Metairie, Kenner, Slidell, Mandeville, Covington, Madisonville, Gretna, La Place and Destrehan, will be known as Godwyn Realty ERA Powered. The firm is led by the husband-and-wife team of Marco Ramos, broker/co-owner and Brittany Picolo-Ramos, REALTOR®/co-owner, and serves the entire spectrum of real estate clients, including first-time homebuyers, luxury clients, and out-of-market buyers and investors.

Picolo-Ramos began her real estate career in 2013. After seeing great success and outselling agents at the firm she was affiliated with, she decided to start her own team at that firm in 2015. Picolo Ramos also stars in “Selling the Big Easy,” which debuted on HGTV in August 2019. The television show highlights her passion and dedication to helping clients throughout their home buying and home selling journeys.

“I’ve always viewed my career in real estate as a matchmaker, consultant and coach. I feel that same sense of stewardship in our new relationship with ERA. It’s the best of both worlds,” said Picolo-Ramos. “We enjoy the structure and stability of an international brand with global reach while operating our company in the distinctive culture of New Orleans in our unique way. If we’ve learned anything from the last two years, it’s that we don’t dictate the market. Our partnership with ERA provides invaluable support and sets us up for continued success no matter the market conditions.”

“Marco and Brittany are a powerhouse team. Their commitment to service defines their company as they support both their clients and agents in achieving their dreams. From Brittany’s meteoritic rise as a sales professional to Marco’s tireless work on the agents’ behalf, we admire what they have accomplished in such a short time,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “The ERA Powered model works tremendously for companies like Godwyn Realty as they can continue with their successful operations and branding, and are now fully supported by the growth, lead generation, business consulting and marketing support that comes along with an ERA partnership.”

To learn more, visit https://www.era.com/.