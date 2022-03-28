Guaranteed Rate has announced it has named veteran marketing executive Sanjay Gupta as its new chief marketing officer and chief digital officer.

Gupta brings more than two decades of experience leading marketing efforts for some of the most recognized names in financial services, including Bank of America, Allstate and Ally Financial. He most recently served as executive vice president, head of client solutions and outcomes at TIAA, where he was responsible for managing enterprise strategy, analytics and financial products. Gupta joins Guaranteed Rate after the company’s record-setting year with more than $116 billion in total loan volume in 2021, according to the company.

Gupta will be responsible for running all Guaranteed Rate’s marketing efforts. His digital responsibilities will include creating a more seamless experience on both Rate.com and the company’s mobile app. In addition, Gupta will also focus on significantly scaling Guaranteed Rate’s consumer direct business.

“Sanjay has the right experience to help us become a Fintech leader,” said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. “He is a true digital innovator, and I know he will provide a ton of firepower to our goal.”

“Guaranteed Rate has an incredibly strong reputation for putting the customer first by focusing on digital innovation,” said Gupta. “I’m very excited to get to work and help make big things happen that continue to grow the business across multiple channels.”

