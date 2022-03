You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

In a sign of today’s inventory-challenged times, the number of markets averaging double-digit showings per listing jumped 45% from 75 to 109 from last year—a marked increase from the early spring frenzy of home tours of 2021, according to the latest ShowingTime Showing Index®, released this wee