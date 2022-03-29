Over the past year, RISMedia has been stepping up its game to deliver on its promise to serve real estate professionals with the most informative and actionable content in the industry. And today, the company is pleased to announce it has taken this commitment to the next level with the launch of RISMedia Premier, a premium content channel that offers best-in-class journalism, special reports, proprietary data, competitive intelligence and much more.

Collaboratively, the RISMedia team has been making time and monetary investments to upgrade its suite of products, and the launch of Premier is the culmination of the organization’s hard work and commitment to serving the real estate community. The launch of Premier also aligns with the company’s brand refresh initiative to modernize its products and super serve its elite partners and readers.

“RISMedia Premier marks a new era for our company, and a strengthened commitment to our community,” says RISMedia founder and CEO, John Featherston. “We are steadfast in our mission to remain the most reliable independent source for real estate news and information, because information is your currency.”

RISMedia Premier is an addition to the industry-leading, free-access content its loyal readers have become accustomed to.



The company indicates that it is more than confident that a Premier membership is an excellent value for real estate professionals. In fact, when breaking down all the benefits it’s easy to see that membership pays for itself.

RISMedia Premier Member Benefits:

Unlimited access to all RISMedia.com content

Monthly print issues of Real Estate magazine, the industry’s foremost print publication, now in its 38th year

Discounts to all RISMedia events, including 25% off our CEO & Leadership Exchange

Exclusive access to research reports: Agent Contract and Commission Study, April 2022 Agent and Broker Marketing Study, September 2022 Broker Confidence Index Annual Report, December 2022



Elite virtual education

Early access to our best-in-class monthly special reports

Ad-light experience sitewide

RISMedia says it will remain tirelessly committed to evolving these offerings and providing real estate professionals with the tools, resources and insights that elevate a real estate professional’s value.

Membership rates start as low as $89, for more information and to sign up, visit: www.rismedia.com/premier.