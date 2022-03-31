Century 21 Real Estate announced its “Number Ones” for 2021, selected from brand-affiliated companies, producers, offices and teams across the U.S. and globe. The company says the awards represent the “best of the best” within the CENTURY 21 System in terms of entrepreneurs, companies and sales professionals.

The 2021 winners are:

No. 1 Company by Adjusted Gross Commission (AGC) and Units (U.S. and World)

Daniel Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Madison, Wisconsin

No. 1 Office by AGC (U.S.)

George Morris, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, Utah

No. 1 Office by AGC (the World)

Nat Dhaliwal, CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

No. 1 Office by Units (U.S. and World)

James Bradley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana

No. 1 Producer by AGC (U.S. and World)

Dania Perry, CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates, Treasure Island, Florida

No. 1 Producer by Units (U.S.)

Kevin Mills, CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

No. 1 Producer by Units (World)

Mark Li, CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty, Markham, Ontario, Canada

No. 1 Team by AGC (World)

Goodale Miller Team, CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

No. 1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by AGC (U.S.)

Tina Hare & Associates, CENTURY 21 Everest, Simi Valley, California

No. 1 Rlentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by Units (U.S.)

The Burtch Team, CENTURY 21 Sunbelt Realty, Port Charlotte, Florida

No. 1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by AGC (U.S.)

The Elite Team, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, Utah

No. 1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by Units (U.S. and World)

The Asa Cox Homes Team, CENTURY 21 Asa Cox Homes, Painesville, Ohio

“I couldn’t be prouder of these legends of real estate and the extraordinary impact they are having on people’s lives, the communities they serve and the overall economies here in the U.S. and around the world,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “There are no better ambassadors of the CENTURY 21 brand and the collective work we’re doing to transform this industry from transactional to experiential by delivering personalized, memorable moments along every step of the relationship.”

To learn more, visit www.century21.com