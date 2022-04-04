Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) honored top-performing member firms and individuals at its recent conference at Wynn Las Vegas. Awards were presented in categories from referral excellence to business leadership to innovation, with LeadingRE Chairman of the Board Mike Pappas from The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties (Miami, Florida) presenting the awards.

“It is a true pleasure to have the opportunity to come together and celebrate our members’ successes and pay tribute to them for their dedication to their communities and to our network,” said Paul Boomsma, president/CEO of LeadingRE.

LeadingRE’s top company honor, the Diamond Award, was presented to Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); Lyon Real Estate – A Windermere Company (Sacramento, California); Kentwood Real Estate (Denver, Colorado); Arizona Best Real Estate (Scottsdale, Arizona); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); CamTaylor REALTORS® (Columbus, Ohio); and Marx-Bensdorf REALTORS® (Memphis, Tennessee).

Baird & Warner (Chicago, Illinois) received the Most Innovative Brokerage Award. The prestigious Leadership Award was presented to Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty (Waltham, Massachusetts).

Service recognition awards were presented for sharing contributions and talent to the LeadingRE community over many years. Earning the Hall of Fame Award was Lennox Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate (Bellevue, Washington). Recognized with the Chairman’s Service Award were Kimberly Barkoff, Brown Harris Stevens (New York, New York); Tom Flanagan, The Group Inc. Real Estate (Fort Collins, Colorado); and Kim Mullins, HUFF Realty (Cincinnati, Ohio).

Receiving the President’s Service Award were Michele Barnes, Parks Realty (Brentwood, Tennessee); Renée Eads, Greenwood King Properties (Houston, Texas); Kathleen Hollerbach, The Group Inc. Real Estate (Fort Collins, Colorado); Barrett Matheny, John L. Scott Real Estate (Bellevue, Washington); Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company (Plantation, Florida); Michael Phelan, Beverly-Hanks & Associates (Asheville, North Carolina); Kirsten Smith, CIR REALTY (Calgary, Canada); Peter Thompson Barfoot & Thompson (Auckland, New Zealand); and Tammy Young, Sibcy Cline REALTORS® (Cincinnati, Ohio).

Among the top marketing awards was the Best Overall Website, presented to The Group Inc. Real Estate (Fort Collins, Colorado). Most Innovative Office Design was presented to Seven Gables Real Estate (Tustin, California). The Referral of the Year was presented to Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc. (Northridge, California). Winning the Fast Tracker award for outstanding achievement and engagement in the first year of LeadingRE membership was Red Oak Realty (Piedmont, California).

The Crown of Excellence referral awards were given in seven company size categories: Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); Realty Austin (Austin, Texas); Beverly-Hanks & Associates (Asheville, North Carolina); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, North Carolina); Platinum Group, REALTORS® (Colorado Springs, Colorado); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors (Memphis, Tennessee); CamTaylor Realtors (Columbus, Ohio); and Vista Encantada REALTORS, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

Earning the Million Dollar Award for Highest Valued Outgoing Closings was Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, New York). The Global Alliance Club Award for Most Outgoing International Referral Closings was presented to Macdonald Realty Ltd. (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) and The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties (Miami, Florida).

Awarded for having the Top 5 Most Closed Outgoing Closings, in order of units, were: WEICHERT, REALTORS® (Morris Plains, New Jersey); Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, Virginia); Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); and Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, New York).

The firms recognized with the Pinnacle Award for having the most outgoing revenue-generating referrals were: Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, Virginia); Realty Austin (Austin, Texas); Kentwood Real Estate (Denver, Colorado); Red Oak Realty (Piedmont, California); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors (Memphis, Tennessee); and Vista Encantada REALTORS®, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

The Top 5 Global Referral Award, recognizing members from outside the U.S. that sent the most outgoing referrals in 2021 were: Dexter Realty (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada); CIR REALTY from Calgary (Alberta, Canada); Macdonald Realty Ltd. (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada); Harvey Kalles Real Estate (Toronto, Ontario, Canada); and Bosley Real Estate, Ltd. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

