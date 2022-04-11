As the saying goes, “the kitchen is the heart of your home.” When selling a home though, most real estate professionals will vouch that—as far as home improvements are concerned—kitchen renovations are worthy investments that will likely increase your resale value. DIY expert and licensed contractor Beth Allen shares six common kitchen renovation ideas with the biggest investment return. So, when showcasing your client’s homes for sale, be sure to inform them of these tips and tricks to help boost their property’s values.

Out with the old, in with the new appliances

While it might not be the cheapest option, real estate experts believe that upgrading your kitchen appliances is the most beneficial method to increase your home’s resale value. When potential buyers view your kitchen, they want to imagine themselves living in it while testing out your shiny, new appliances. It’s also a bonus that the house will come with all these new appliances for them, removing one more stress from the home buying and moving process. Advise your home sellers to take advantage of holiday sales when shopping for new appliances and keep in mind the top home trends of 2022.

A fresh coat of paint and new hardware on cabinets

Consider changing your cabinets for an instant and impressive change in your kitchen. However, if your cabinets are in good condition, you don’t need to completely replace them. Consider simply changing the color scheme and swapping out the handles with something gold, shiny, or unique. Kitchen cabinets take up the most space, so be sure to pick a complementary color. These minor changes can make a big difference to potential buyers, thus increasing your home’s value.

Upgrade the sink or faucet for a new look

Another great area to upgrade, and possibly the easiest, is your kitchen sink. Most families will spend most of their time in the kitchen, so it’s a good idea to make sure the sink is spacious and functional while still modern and chic. If you don’t want to replace the entire sink though, consider just upgrading the faucet. A statement faucet can set the tone for your kitchen’s aesthetic and draw the attention of potential buyers. Take it further and display a drying rack and other sink essentials for a more complete look.

Turn the kitchen into the hub by adding a charging station

Kitchen counters have evolved from a designated area to cook and prepare meals to a hang-out spot for drinks, casual conversations, or homework. A modern kitchen should have a charging station easily accessible to your family and friends. This simple value add could be attractive to your potential buyers.

Elevate the kitchen countertops and backsplash

The most significant statement of your kitchen, aside from those shiny new appliances and cabinets, will be your countertops and backsplash. Elevating your kitchen countertops is no simple (or cheap) task, so spend time planning out the kitchen’s theme before making a decision on which material to use for the countertops. While there are many different countertop options to consider, focus on one that will bring out the luxury, modern, or chic aesthetic for your home. The countertops will help sell themselves if you’re willing to make the investment. Also, don’t neglect your backsplash, and consider a fun, bold pattern or geometric style to help tie the room together.

Replace tile and add wood floors instead

Top off your kitchen renovation by installing wood flooring. According to the NKBA report, wood flooring is the most popular kitchen flooring material, and homes with newly installed wood flooring offer the highest return on investment. This upgrade will help attract more potential buyers and may even encourage them to bid higher.

Everyone’s home is different, so don’t feel like you have to make every one of these changes. Consider which areas of your home need the most attention and make the necessary changes to help potential buyers find your home more appealing. Lastly, don’t forget other areas on your property, such as your bathrooms, bedrooms, and backyards, that could significantly impact the buyer’s decisions.

