Delta Media Group, has announced the company will launch its new, CRM-based digital marketing platform this fall.

Delta Media is hosting a sneak preview webinar to showcase its new technology featuring AI and automation this Wednesday, April 13 at 2:00 pm ET. Registration for the event is available now.

Delta Media will launch its new DeltaNET 7 technology in September. The platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to create “the most customizable, most automated all-in-one platform in the marketplace,” according to the company.

The tool will enable large real estate brokerages to create and design their own all-in-one platform with personalized design and navigation that brokerages can fully control.

According to the company, Delta Media has reinvested over $40 million into its technology platform.

DeltaNET 7, fully integrated with Delta Websites, features Patent-Pending SEO, the Delta Academy training system, and includes digital marketing tools Ad Wizard, Local Showings, Properties in Motion and Open House Connector.

For more information, visit deltamediagroup.com.