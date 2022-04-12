RE/MAX, LLC has announced the hiring of Ben Fairfield as vice president, region development for the West region.

Fairfield has over 16 years of wide-ranging experience in the real estate industry, most recently having launched and built the SUCCESS Coaching program for SUCCESS Enterprises, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., according to the company.

Previously, Fairfield served as the director of expansion and sales at United Home Group, growing operations in over 20 states with more than 90 offices. He also served as CEO of Keller Williams Realty Coeur D’Alene, where he led the brokerage to a 334% increase in sales and grew agent count by 103%. Earlier, he was sales manager of Century 21 Beutler & Associates, where he built the largest Century 21 office in the world out of over 8,400 offices at the time.

In his new role with RE/MAX, LLC, Fairfield will oversee regional operations in the company’s West Region, working with franchisees to drive growth and success in 15 states from Hawaii to the Dakotas. His primary focus will be to help RE/MAX franchisees leverage the power of the brand to grow their brokerages and the network, according to the company.

“With his years of experience of helping agents increase productivity and brokers scale their businesses, Ben is a fantastic addition to the leadership team here at RE/MAX, LLC. He knows how to inspire, how to help brokerages grow, and what is needed to support successful real estate offices,” says Amy Lessinger, Senior Vice President, Region Development. “Ben brings a wealth of knowledge about the franchise system and most importantly, a history of success in helping business owners achieve their goals.”

Having served various leadership roles at other real estate companies, Fairfield noted he was drawn to RE/MAX for the strength and consistency of the brand.

“RE/MAX has a solid track record of success. A lot of other brands are the new kid on the block, but I’ve seen a lot of companies hit metrics right away and then aren’t around five, 10 years after they started. RE/MAX hasn’t wavered,” Fairfield commented. “They’ve evolved but kept their identity along the way, and that’s really what impressed me and drew me to take the next step in my career with this brand. I’m excited to be a part of the RE/MAX growth story and its next chapter.”

