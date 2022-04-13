Household Items That Are Worth the Splurge

The small comforts in your home make your home feel most like you and can make your daily life feel more beautiful. Sometimes these items are a splurge; other times, they are simply the touches that make life feel more special. If you’re looking to incorporate items that will increase your happiness at home, draw inspiration from the below list.

Invest in Bedding

Splurging on the bedding that feels the most luxurious to you is a splurge you’ll never forget. Linen sheets, for example, are more durable and longer-lasting than cotton sheets. They also breathe well, which can help improve your overall sleep quality—and the power of a good night’s sleep is invaluable.

Perfect Your Bathroom Setup

Similar to investing in your bed, perfecting your bathroom setup is key to starting your day on the right foot. Being greeted by heated bathroom floors is a gentle way to ease into the day, as is taking your towel out of the warming drawer as you exit the shower. Fill your bathroom with the scents and products that make it feel like a luxury spa experience every day—your day will feel that much more special before you even go downstairs. Lastly, the proper lighting will ensure you leave the bathroom feeling confident and ready to face the day ahead.

Discover Your Signature Scent

When you discover an intoxicating scent, don’t hold back. Don’t save it for special occasions, whether it’s a candle, diffuser or scented oil. Instead, fill your home with the aroma to create a personally luxurious space.

Keep Your Favorite Beverage Accessible

Whether it’s your favorite bottle of wine, type of tea or cocktail recipe, keep your favorite beverage stocked in your home. There’s no reason to make a last-minute stop to pick up the ingredients when you could keep them in the house, available whenever you want to celebrate.

Invest in Original Art

Mass reproduced art pieces don’t have the same impact on your emotions as custom pieces do. Once you discover your favorite style of art and artist, slowly and deliberately build your collection. While you may have some empty wall spaces, hanging custom or original pieces will bring you much more satisfaction in the long run.

Consider What is Underfoot

After a long day, there is no better feeling than feeling cocooned when you arrive home. Between making dinner, driving to activities, helping with homework and other day-to-day tasks, curling up on the sofa with an inviting blanket isn’t always available. Invest in plush slippers to slip on as soon as you kick off your shoes. If your home has hardwood, marble or tile flooring, layer an ample selection of wool and hand-knotted rugs to feel additional softness underfoot.

Consider the items that bring you the most joy and fill your home with these splurges to turn every day into a luxe, beautiful life.